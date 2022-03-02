Locky was blasted by DS Ant Middleton. Seven

“I’ve just done what I’ve wanted to do, and it’s got me this far.”

The comments caused an uproar on Twitter, with many claiming they exhibited a lot of privilege.

Now, Locky has come forward to respond to the backlash, taking to his Instagram stories with a written note.

“I just want to clear things up with the comment I made last night. I never meant it in the way it was edited,” he began.

“What I meant was that I am so lucky that I get to go what I love each and every day. I said I haven’t worked a day in the last 10 years because 'when you do what you love you never work a day in your life,'” he wrote.

“When I said I don’t know how people go to work every day, they left out the part where I said to a job they hate. Unfortunately, this came across the wrong way.”

Locky clarified that he had worked quite hard to get to his position in life.

“I have done the 12-hour days 7 days a week, working my ass off in the last 10 years of my life. I am just doing what I love, so I don’t see it as work,” he shared.

“I have done the hard yards and I respect everyone else that does the same, I pinch myself every day that I have the life I have.

“My beautiful partner and mother both work in healthcare … I love that they get to do what they love,” he continued.

“I never meant for it to come across the way it did and I am deeply sorry if my comments offended anyone.”

One of Locky’s SAS cast members weighed in on the Survivor star's claims of a "poor edit".

"We all know that he's full of himself, but he really wasn't that full on in person. I would say it might be a bit of a dud edit, but at the same time, he did say all those things,” fellow SAS Australia recruit Simone Holtznagel told our sister site, Now to Love.

Locky has been set up on the show to appear over-confident and is often referred to as ‘Cocky Locky’ by the DS.

“I’m an egotistical fame whore,” he told the cameras in episode one.

“I’ve done three TV shows, this is my fourth TV show … like, fame and notoriety is what some people live for,” he said.

