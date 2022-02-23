Melissa Tkautz Seven

Melissa handed in her number after a sky-high infiltration challenge left her in tears, trembling on the edge of a window sill as she admitted she couldn't go on. Despite being the first celebrity to leave the course, the DS praised Melissa for battling her insecurities.

"Hold your head high. Extremely high. From day one, from the very first hour, you were petrified," Ant Middleton told her. "You faced every single fear and phobia that was put in front of you. You are one brave woman."

Orpheus Pledger Seven

Ant Middleton was as surprised as we were when Orpheus Pledger suddenly announced "I want to go home" in the middle of a psychological evaluation chat.

The former Home And Away heartthrob said his decision was "me doing what I want for myself because I care about other people".

Orpheus handed in his number and withdrew from the course, becoming the second star to do so.

Michael Zerafa Seven

The third recruit to leave in episode two, pro boxer Michael was forced to medically withdraw after a painful shoulder injury made it impossible for him to continue the course.

Though the self-professed "fighter" wanted to keep going, his condition made it impossible.



"Having to quit because of an injury is the worst feeling in the world," he said, before adding that he would be keen to come back and try again.

SAS Australia airs on Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

