Flynn is born. Instagram

Lisa was a bundle of emotion when she announced her first grandson Flynn's arrival on March 19, 2018.

"My beautiful baby made this beautiful baby. 😊," Lisa captioned an adorable picture of the sleeping newborn.

"Congratulations @morgangruell and Ryan for this little bundle of joy, even though he sleeps most of the time still! 2 weeks old and Flynn is completely adorable 💙💙."

Oldest and youngest. Instagram

In a touching cross-generational photo of Lisa's now-departed mother, Pat , and her eldest grandson, Flynn, Lisa paid tribute to the-then "oldest and youngest members of (her) family" on December 19, 2018.

"Little Flynn and my beautiful mum Pat," she wrote. "I find it amazing to be a Grannie.... Must be incredible to be a great grandma... All the more reason to look after ourselves😊 MaMa is Mums GGma name 💕💙💕."



Time with grandad. Instagram

Emphasising the amicable nature of their split, Lisa and her ex-husband Grant Kenny are a constant united front when it comes to their family.

On June 23 2019, the pair reunited for one of many play-dates with their grandson.

"Grannie and Pa having a play with our gorgeous Flynn 💙💙," Lisa penned alongside a photo of the trio at the time.

Puppy love. Instagram

The former Olympian introduced her pup Mali to a very smiley Flynn on July 16, 2020.

"When Flynn met Mali💙🌸🐶🤎 #bff #mali #puppylove #puppyspam," Lisa wrote alongside the sweet memory.

Taj is born. Instagram

On November 5 2020, the former swimmer was blessed with a second grandson, Taj. Announcing his safe arrival on Instagram on November 9, Lisa shared a sweet photo of the sleeping newborn in a striped onesie.

"IT’S A BOY💙💙💙💙💙💙," the grandmother-of-two wrote at the time.

"Taj Grant Gruell arrived safely into this world last Thursday, 5th November 2020, 8lb 4oz (for the oldies like me who can relate better to pounds!!)



"A beautiful second son for my Morgan and Ryan and little bro for Flynn .... baby spam coming 🥰 Congratulations Morgan, Ryan and Flynn xxxxxx."

Like mother, like grandson. Instagram

It was only natural that the former Olympic swimmer document Taj's first time in the pool.

Posting a photo of an excitable looking bub in a blue swimsuit on March 27 2021, Lisa wrote: " Taj has started swimming lessons .... little cutie 🥰 He can’t wait to get going !!"

Lisa's three boys. Instagram

The proud mother and grandmother captured the moment her three boys, including her son Jett Kenny and Flynn and Taj, embraced in a group hug.

"The boys..... 💙💙💙🥰," Lisa penned. "So much cuteness in one photo 🥰🥰🥰 @jettkenny @morgangruell @ryan.gruell xxx."

Makeover time. Instagram

On Mother's Day 2021, Lisa got crafty with her eldest grandson, putting some colourful rhinestones and make-up to good use.

Sharing a photo of the end result, the former reality star wrote: " I spent morning tea at kindy with my boo boo for Mother’s/Grannies Day where we did lots of fun activities... including hair and make up !! Thank you Flynn ❤️🥰😍."

A walk in the park. Instagram

Cherishing family time, Lisa was overjoyed to go exploring with her daughter Morgan and her sons on May 17, 2021.

"A new walking track on our property to enjoy nature, birds, kangaroos...even a koala sometimes," she captioned a family photo. "A great run for the doggies too 🤗🙏🏻👍🌼 Thanks @mark66andrew 🥰."

Jaimi's garden. Instagram

In a bittersweet moment, Lisa captured her two grandsons enjoying time in the garden dedicated to her late daughter, Jaimi, on December 7, 2021.

"The little boo boos love playing in Jaimis garden," Lisa penned. "A fun weekend with Grannie and Markypa. There’s always so much to do outside, getting dirty, playing in nature, throwing balls, feeding ducks… makes sleep time easy!😍💙💙😍."

New Year's eve. Instagram

Ending the year with a characteristically sweet tribute to "unconditional love", Lisa posted an adorable shot of herself, Flynn, and Mali embracing in a group cuddle on December 31, 2021.

"The best New Year’s Eve. Surrounded by unconditional love," the former Olympian penned. "That’s a wrap on 2021. Here’s hoping for a brighter 2022. See you next year x🌸💙🥰🐾."





Preparing for a third. Instagram

In the lead up to becoming a grandmother-of-three, Lisa shared this touching photo with Flynn and Taj on February 2022.

Planting a kiss on the eldest's forehead and embracing the littlest one, the celeb wrote: "Grannie and her little boo boos. Not long to go and there will be 3! 💙😍💙."

Flynn turns four. Instagram

Ever the doting grandma, Lisa paid tribute to her eldest grandson, Flynn, on his fourth birthday on March 6, 2022.

Sharing a series of photos of the birthday boy, including one of him attempting to extinguish some sparklers with his breath, the former athlete wrote: "Flynn is trying so hard to blow out the ‘candles’ . Happy 4th birthday to our little boo boo. We love you little one🥰💙💙💙



"Family is everything."