Lisa Curry is paying tribute to her late daughter Jaimi Kenny by building a garden in her honour. Instagram

“Jaimi loved her flowers so we’re building a beautiful garden for her. It has 4 garden beds around it, one for each season .. so there’ll always be flowers 🌺 🌸💐🌻🌼😞👼 🕊” she captioned the touching photo.

“My talented hubby is great with a hammer @mark66andrew. Thank you xx”

Lisa’s followers were quick to take to the comments section to show their support, with many describing the idea as “beautiful”.

Jaimi (pictured with mum Lisa) tragically passed away in September aged 33. Instagram

“She will absolutely ADORE this - she will be looking down on it with a big smile on her face ❤💕” wrote one person.

Another added: “What a gorgeous idea how perfect for your Jaimi.”

Though the family have not spoken publicly about Jaimi's cause of death, Lisa revealed at the time that her daughter "lost her battle with a long-term illness" and thanked the health professionals who helped with Jaimi's treatment.

“We thank all the paramedics, support staff and the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to give us the extra time we were able to spend with Jaimi,” Lisa wrote on Instagram.

Lisa shares children Jaimi, Morgan and Jett with ex-husband, Grant Kenny. Instagram

Jaimi passed away in September, and Lisa explained that her eldest daughter was diagnosed with a "chemical imbalance" when she was 15 and she and the family “started to see some tiny red flags.”

Posting in the Happy Hormones Facebook page, Lisa explained that red flags could be making bad food choices, being inactive, handling stressful situations poorly and spending time with “toxic people".

“Over time, all these little things, and others, add up to slowly erode your whole being... to the point where you may only be existing and not really living,” she wrote.

“Don't wait until it's too late to make changes… do it now while you can… starting right now. Recognise the little red flags. Don’t live your life in turmoil, regret or guilt.”