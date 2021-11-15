She also revealed the exciting due date for her baby.

"Baby #3 due end of May!" she shared.

It's too perfect to be true, but Lisa's birthday falls on May 15, so these two will have the rare gift of a shared birthday month, and if luck is to strike, their milestone may fall on the same day.

A besotted Lisa shared her glee in Morgan's comment section, and she offered her help whenever her daughter needs support as her family becomes five.

"My beautiful baby girl 😍😍 So happy for you and you're a beautiful family. Crazy grannie to the rescue when you need xxx," she shared.

The secret message behind this picture wasn't picked up on by fans. Instagram

Of course, a slew of fans and friends filled up Morgan's Instagram with congratulatory messages.

One wrote, "Wow! Wonderful news. Congratulations to the whole family. ❤️❤️❤️," and another commented, "Congratulations I had a hunch you may be you just had that glow in your birthday photo 🙌 way to go 🥰."

As if the news couldn't be sweeter, Morgan had just rung in her 31st birthday a few days ago, and perhaps fans should have noticed a tiny detail that hinted at a pregnancy.

She posted a slew of pictures from her celebrations on her Instagram, but in one image, her childhood sweetheart, Ryan, had his hand over Morgan's belly, and she rested hers over his.

Fans shared their birthday wishes by posting, "Big Happy Birthday beautiful! Sending lots of love your way! ❤️," and Lisa commented, "gorgeous little family… I love you all so much xxxx," but fans were none the wiser that more news was on the way.

