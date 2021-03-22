Lisa Curry and her husband Mark Tabone. Instagram

The former couple were recently overjoyed as they attended the 3rd birthday of their oldest grandson, Flynn, together at Morgan’s home on the Sunshine Coast.

Posing together with their youngest grandson, four-month-old Taj, the pair looked every bit proud grandparents.

In a touching sentiment, Lisa recently revealed that she constantly keeps Jaimi in the thoughts of her family.

Lisa swimming for the first time in awhile. Instagram

“Flynn and I talk about you often,” she said, adding, “To him, you are little Jaimi Wagtail, the bird that is always around wherever I go… We love you, Jaimi.”

Lisa Curry has been doing her best to navigate life after Jaimi, and she has recently turned to her first love, swimming, to help herself through this tough time.

She shared her return to the pool in a touching interview she posted on her Instagram.

With the video she shared in her caption, "Rolling the tired heavy arms over😩🏊‍♀️," Lisa began.

She added: "Time to get my mojo back - first swim for ages - seems like forever... actually was i ever an olympic swimmer 😩 But at least my nieces googles suit me 😂And Flynn.... omg... cutest ever! @morgangruell @ryan.gruell."

Lisa and her husband with their grant for couples. Instagram

Her adorable grandson Flynn, whose parents are Lisa's daughter Morgan and husband Ryan Gruell, made a cameo in the video as he waits by the pool for his swimming lesson.

In the background, Lisa can be heard asking her grandson, "Are you a good swimmer? Will you be good like granny?"

The young boy exclaimed, "Yeah!" clearly excited to be given an Olympic level swimming lesson from his doting grandmother.

"Good boy! Yay! What Olympics is that? 2040 Olympics, 50 freestyle," the proud grandmother can be heard telling Flynn.

Lisa Curry and her dong Mali. Instagram

Lisa has also focused on other endeavours that she is passionate about, like her work with Mali Retreat on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland with her husband, Mark Tabone.

The news was broken by Mark, who gushed about the new project on his Instagram.

He shared, "My beautiful wife and I are looking forward to start operating our new venue @mali.retreat very soon!"

"It's a dream coming true for both of us .....not long now, hopefully, our 3rd wedding Anniversary present coming soon !! @lisacurry."

The Mali Retreat Instagram account also shared a snap of Lisa and Mark holding a cheque for $10,000 for engaged couples to potentially win towards their wedding.