Just like granny! Lisa's grandson Flynn is already showing a keen interest in swimming. Instagram

On Monday evening, the swimming legend took to Instagram to share a touching video of her return to the pool.

"Rolling the tired heavy arms over😩🏊‍♀️," Lisa began.

She added: "Time to get my mojo back - first swim for ages - seems like forever... actually was i ever an olympic swimmer 😩 But at least my nieces googles suit me 😂And Flynn.... omg... cutest ever! @morgangruell @ryan.gruell."

In the clip, Lisa begins her swim with a few gentle laps of freestyle.

It then cuts to her adorable grandson Flynn, whose parents are Lisa's daughter Morgan and husband Ryan Gruell, who is waiting by the pool for his swimming lesson.

At this rate, Flynn might be heading to the 2040 Olympics! Instagram

"Are you a good swimmer, will you be good like granny?" Lisa can be hear asking her grandson.

"Yeah!" Flynn enthusiastically replies, before giving a demonstration of his freestyle using his "big arms."

"Good boy! Yay! What Olympics is that? 2040 Olympics, 50 freestyle," the proud grandmother can be heard telling Flynn.

Friends and fans were quick to react to Lisa's return to the pool, as well as the mother-of-three's passion in teaching the next generation.

"I hope he has your love for the water," Flynn's father Ryan said.

"Congrats Lisa, it's so hard to get up and moving after tragedy & trauma. You're doing so well," another person wrote.

"Your stroke hasn't changed!! Flynn's big arms are gorgeous 💖💙," a third penned.

"You're wonderful and always inspiring," a fourth mused.

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Lisa's return to the pool. Instagram

Since losing her beloved daughter Jaimi in September last year, Lisa has been open and honest about her experience with grief.

Most recently the I'm A Celeb star paid tribute to her late daughter by creating a special memorial garden.

"4 months ago, the doctor gave us the news we had dreaded for years, that Jaimi would not survive the night. It was like they just ripped our hearts out," Lisa revealed at the start of January of the harrowing moment she lost her oldest child.

"Total disbelief... and even though we had prepared ourselves for the worst for weeks, months and even years and thought we were prepared... nothing... absolutely nothing prepares you for that moment or those words."

"Our beautiful girl couldn't beat the enemy... but she fought and fought.. every single day.😢 We miss her so much."

"If you are finding life difficult, please seek out help. Don't wait and don't try and do it alone... remember you are loved and there is hope."

