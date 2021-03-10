Lisa and her husband Mark have teamed up for a new project. Instagram

"My beautiful wife and I are looking forward to start operating our new venue @mali.retreat very soon!" Mark wrote.

"It’s a dream coming true for both of us .....not long now , hopefully our 3rd wedding Anniversary present coming soon !! @lisacurry."

Fans were quick to voice their support for the new endeavour in the comments below.

"Well done. What an achievement." one wrote.

"All the best guys. I know it will be spectacular." a second chimed in.

"Wishing you all the luck in the world, such beautiful, special people... Love you so much. Lisa you are one special angel. Xxxx" penned a third.

The couple are due to start operating their new venue. Instagram

The retreat in question, Mali Retreat, lies in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland and is an ample location for weddings and other special events.

The Mali Retreat Instagram account also shared a snap of Lisa and Mark holding a cheque for $10,000 for engaged couples to potentially win towards their wedding.

The exciting news comes nearly six months after the swimmer tragically lost her daughter Jaimi back on September 14th, 2020.

It was Lisa's ex-husband Grant Kenny who broke the sad news of their daughter's passing.

Jaimi Kenny (left) tragically passed away back in September 2020. Instagram

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in an official statement on behalf of the family.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

“It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy” he said.