Back in 2018, Lisa and her ex-husband Grant Kenny teamed up with new parents Morgan and Ryan to introduce their first son Flynn to the world.

"I cried because it was like our baby's having a baby," the former Olympic and Commonwealth Games legend told Woman's Day at the time.

“I woke up in the morning to 100 missed calls, and all of a sudden I was a grandma. I cried, of course, he was just so adorable and content, and Morgan was so content. He had his eyes open when he was eight hours old, and was looking around at us with such interest. He's beautiful."

The lovefest for her first grandchild didn’t stop there, with Lisa again gushing about little Flynn to Now to Love in 2019.

"Flynn is just the most adorable child, he's just amazing," Lisa said at the time.

"He's crawling now, I don't think it'll be too long before he's taking his first steps. He's pulling himself up on the furniture and then lets go and stands there for about three seconds and then pops down onto his bottom but he's just divine.

“And the best thing about being a grandparent is you're able to have so much fun with them and then give them back!" she laughed.

She continued, "We all spoil him. Morgan was dancing in a big show on New Year's Eve in Singapore and Dad had to go back to work so Mark and I got to babysit Flynn for a day and night, half a day, and it was so much fun, it was really good."

When Morgan announced she was expecting her second child, proud mother Lisa again took to social media to confirm the news.

"YES!! I'm going to be a Granny again," the I'm A Celeb star captioned a sweet snap of her grandson Flynn.

"Getting ready to be a big brother," she added.

The star then gave a shout out to her daughter, writing: "Congratulations Morgan and Ryan. I can't wait for your little family to grow."

Upon Taj’s arrival in November 2020, Lisa once again took to social media to celebrate the new bundle of joy.

"IT'S A BOY💙💙💙💙💙💙Taj Grant Gruell arrived safely into this world last Thursday, 5th November 2020, 8lb 4oz (for the oldies like me who can relate better to pounds!!)," she joked on Instagram when the little one was born.

"A beautiful second son for my Morgan and Ryan and little bro for Flynn.... baby spam coming. Congratulations Morgan, Ryan and Flynn xxxxxx."

Among the collection of sweet snaps was a photo of a newborn Taj snuggling up to his doting grandmother, who smiles sweetly for the camera.

And it seems that young Taj is already taking after his Olympian nan, with Lisa sharing an adorable clip of Morgan and Taj in the pool during a swimming lesson in October 2021.

"And a little wave to Grannie during swim class 🥰," Lisa sweetly captioned the video in which Taj gleefully recognises Lisa filming from the sidelines.

"Swimming lessons for babies are so important so get them in the water as soon as you can 💙."

In November 2021, Lisa and the rest of the Curry-Kenny clan were once again blessed with the heartwarming news that Morgan was expecting her third baby, after she posted a picture of her sonogram and of her growing bump on her Instagram.

"Life is crazy - we might as well stay in the crazy!" Morgan captioned the special news.

She also revealed the exciting due date for her baby.

"Baby #3 due end of May!" she shared.

It's too perfect to be true as proud grannie Lisa's birthday falls on May 15, so these two will have the rare gift of a shared birthday month, and if luck is to strike, a shared birthday.

A besotted Lisa shared her glee in Morgan's comment section, saying, "My beautiful baby girl 😍😍 So happy for you and you're a beautiful family. Crazy grannie to the rescue when you need xxx."