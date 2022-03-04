"Have a nice long sleep mum. We love you so much and we'll all miss you." Instagram

"My brother Scott travelled for 48 hrs from Berlin, my sister Melanie and I continually counting down the days, hours and minutes to mum until he arrived. She waited. We shared some last laughs, memories and lots of tears.

"Ma to Jaimi, Morgan, Jett and Bodhi👼💖💙💕 Mama to Flynn and Taj 💙💙 My baby girl, and now my mum….💔😞"

Lisa then remarked: "86 years, nearly 87… I took this photo just yesterday … so beautiful and peaceful, I love this photo.

"Thank you for being a wonderful mother.🌼 Have a nice long sleep mum. We love you so much and we'll all miss you. xxx"

The former Olympic swimmer with her mum and husband Mark Tabone. Instagram

Lisa's fans and followers shared their sympathy in the comments.

"You are so strong Lisa, even when your heart is breaking.😔💗," one penned.

"Oh my goodness Lisa 😢. Sincere heartfelt condolences to you and your family - so very sorry to hear this. Hold on tight to those lovely memories ♥️✨♥️," wrote another.

"So sorry for your loss Lisa, you're beautiful mum looks very peaceful. Now reunited with your daughter. Go gently,😘💔" a third mused, referring to Lisa and ex Grant Kenny's eldest daughter Jaimi who died in September 2020 following a private battle with a long-term illness.

Pat's passing comes shortly after her aged care facility came out of a month-long lockdown. Instagram

Pat's passing comes shortly after her aged care facility came out of a month-long lockdown.

"Finally able to visit my mum in her aged care facility after it was in lockdown for a month. RAT, PPE, sign forms, and we can see our ma," she shared on Instagram back in February.

"Thank you SO MUCH to all the staff, and all the carers, nurses, doctors who have to wear this get up every single day!! #morepayforournurses."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.