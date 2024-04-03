A payrise is certainly in order for these two. Getty

While this number may seem high, their income will continue to grow after they were crowned King and Queen of Denmark on January 14th, 2024 following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II, who in 2023 took home a grant of $13 million AUD and an additional private allowance of $2.9 million AUD.

But this huge pay rise isn't set in stone given the Danish government has made clear their plans to overhaul the royal's appanage system and introduce new legislation that will dictate how much money is given to the Danish royal family, and how it will be divided between paying for royal related and personal expenses.

Regardless, given they are exempt from paying VAT tax, and are able to also pursue private income streams (such as renting out their luxury Swiss ski lodge on Airbnb for up to $20,000 a week), we are sure they still be financially comfortable!

Curiously, despite being one of the oldest monarchies in the world, the net worth of the Danish royal family (an estimated $40 million AUD), pales in comparison to that of their British counterparts who have almost $33 billion in assets under their belt.

But this hefty amount still seems tiny given the world's richest royal family - Abu Dhabi's House of Al Falahi (also known as The Nahyan) have a net worth of roughly $177 billion AUD.