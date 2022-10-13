King Charles III's coronation falls on Archie's fourth birthday. Alexi Lubomirski

As of yet, it is unclear whether Prince Harry and his wife and kids will attend the coronation.

Speaking to HELLO!, royal historian Marlene Koenig said this on the matter: "Archie is too young to attend the coronation. But Charles was four and a half.

"However, Archie is not heir to the throne or even remotely close to the throne."

It is unclear whether Harry and his family will attend the ceremony. @silvertree77/Twitter

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, as is British royal tradition.

It is the same location that held Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service in late September.

While the palace is yet to announce the explicit details of the ceremony, it is expected to include fewer guests and a shorter service than Queen Elizabeth's coronation, which lasted nearly three hours.

the heartfelt sermon at the Queen's funeral, will also conduct Charles' coronation service. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who deliveredat the Queen's funeral, will also conduct Charles' coronation service.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement.

Although the wait may seem long to royal fans, it is normal for the coronation to take place several months following King Charles' ascension to the throne.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will conduct Charles' coronation service. Getty

King Charles ascended to the throne immediately after his mother Queen Elizabeth's passing on September 8. It is the first coronation in nearly 70 years as the late Queen was crowned in June 1953.

At the coronation, the Archbishop will bestow the St Edward's crown on Charles' head. The crown is solid gold and is adorned with 444 coloured gemstones including sapphires, rubies and garnets.

