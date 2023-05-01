“Oh my god who cares about the King, I will not be doing this LMAO,” one baffled Sydneysider tweeted.
“Yeah nah to the coronation. Time for an Australian republic,” another tweet read.
A third tweeted: “I’m sorry you have to be absolutely f**king kidding me”.
Harsh words!
Despite the backlash, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office Lambeth Palace said that the “Homage of the People” was “very much an invitation” rather than an “expectation.”
“It’s simply an opportunity offered by the Archbishop so that, unlike previous coronations, those who wish to join in with the words being spoken by the Abbey congregation could do so in a very simple way,” a statement released by Lambeth Palace said.
“For those who do want to take part, some will want to say all the words of the homage; some might just want to say ‘God Save The King’ at the end; others might just want it to be a moment of private reflection.
“We live in a wonderfully diverse society with many different perspectives and beliefs, and it’s quite right that people decide for themselves how they relate to this moment.”
In previous Homage of Peers, a long line of hereditary peers would kneel and make the pledge individually to the monarch being crowned, before touching the monarch’s crown and kissing his/her cheek in a process that would often take more than an hour.
Lucky for those tuning in from home, the coronation of Charles has been significantly slimmed down from the almost three-hour run time of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The touching of the crown and kissing of the cheek have also been removed from the proceedings.