Buckingham Palace has invited monarchists from across the Commonwealth to pledge their allegiance to the new monarch in this weekend's coronation, sparking outrage in the process.

In an effort to reflect a more modern Commonwealth, the coronation is set to include a “Homage of the People” (replacing the Homage of Peers) which will involve not just the 2000 in attendance at Westminster Abbey, but the millions watching from the comforts of their own home.

Viewers are being encouraged to join in with the congregation and pledge their allegiance with the words: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to the law. So help me God,” in what is expected to be a “great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King.”

