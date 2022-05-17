Prince Harry spoke about how he and Meghan Markle fear for his children growing up in the digital world. Getty

"As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments for companies to make money and where things like hatred and harm are somehow normalised," he said.

"We want our children and all children to feel empowered to speak up."

Harry, 37, added that his kids are “still at their age of innocence”.

One of the last times we caught a glimpse of little Archie. AppleTV+

"Sometimes I feel like I can keep them away from the online harm that they could face in the future forever, but I'm learning to know better."

The 37-year-old added that he hopes Archie and Lili never have to experience the online world “as it exists now”.

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry has spoken about wanting a better world for his kids.

WATCH: Meghan Markle admits Archie and Lilibet didn't enjoy Halloween (Article continues after video)

During his AppleTV+ documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, the royal spoke about his own upbringing and how his father, Prince Charles, very much stuck to tradition.

“My father used to say to both William and I, ‘Well it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you',” he said during the fourth episode.

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, that you can make it right for your kids.”