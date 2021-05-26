Archie looks just like Meghan in the brief still. Apple TV+

With those big dough eyes and round cheeks, there's no mistaking he's taking after his mother.

Along with that, Archie also has a head of curls - much like his mother Meghan did.

That said, it also looks as though he has a tuft of bright red hair - something we're pretty sure his dad has a lot to do with!

Meghan pictured here as a baby with her dad, Thomas Markle. The Tig

We also caught a glimpse of Archie during the pair's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS in March.

In the interview, where the Duke and Duchess shared their troubling experiences as royal family members, the pair also spoke about their peaceful family life in their Santa Barbara home.

This winter, they will also welcome a little baby girl to their family - making them one final Sussex unit.

One of the last times we caught a glimpse of little Archie. Apple TV+

The Sussexes have shared careful extra insight into their home life recently, with Harry's new docuseries with Oprah Winfrey giving us a better picture of what's been happening behind the cameras all these years.

In one episode, Harry detailed his experience in finally seeking a therapist to help him process everything that had happened to him since his mother, Diana's passing.

He explained that it was a fight with his now-wife Meghan that pushed him to seek help.

It looks as though the pair have moved in leaps and bounds since - we can't wait for them to become parents to a little girl as well. Wonder who she'll resemble most...

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.