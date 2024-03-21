Kate attended the 2023 Easter Sunday church service. Getty

However, different sources have assured the Daily Beast that Kate is “on track” for an Easter return. Alleged friends of Kate and King Charles told the publication they expected and hoped, respectively, that the princess would attend church with the royals on Easter morning, March 31.

Each year at Easter, the royals typically attend a church service at Windsor Castle in St George’s Chapel. The source told DB that Kate is “doing well” and “Easter will be the big bang moment” for her return.

Kate's last official engagement was in December 2023.

A further insider claimed that Kate might reveal more details about her surgery once she is back in the public eye. “When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” the alleged friend of Kate’s told US Weekly. The source suggested the 42-year-old would share comment during her “royal walkabout” when greeting members of the public.

Speculation about Kate Middleton has been growing ever since she disappeared from public life for planned abdominal surgery. Despite her absence being accounted for by the Palace, unfounded conspiracy theories appeared on social media about the “real” reason for the princess’ retreat from royal duties.

The 2019 Easter church service.

Conjecture only heightened after a family portrait posted to the Kensington Palace Instagram account was proved to be doctored and given the “kill order” by photo agencies. Kate addressed the “confusion”, explaining she occasionally experiments with editing.

Since her surgery, the mum-of-three has been spotted three times, once with her mother Carole Middleton and twice with her husband William. Will Easter be her official return to public life? We will have to wait and see.