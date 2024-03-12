The first official photo released of Kate since her surgery. Instagram

What was the kill order for the photo of Kate Middleton?

After the photo of Kate was distributed widely, wire services including the Associated Press (AP), Agence France-Presse (AFP), Reuters, and Getty Images, retracted the image from their respective libraries, issuing a kill order and warning clients not to use it.

"At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” read the kill notification from the AP. Meanwhile, the AFP cited "modifications" to the image that were in "violation of the ethical standards" of the international news agency.

Kate's last official royal engagement was in December 2023, for the Christmas Morning Service. Getty

How was the image of Kate Middleton edited?

It hasn't been confirmed how exactly the image was modified; however, the AP said "the photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand".

Others noticed different potential alterations, including the blurring of Kate's right hand and a missing wedding ring.

The leaves on the tree in the background also caused confusion, due to the time of year in the UK.

Daily Mirror employee Ruby Naldrett, who works in social media, even suggested that Kate's face had been edited into the image from her 2016 Vogue cover shoot.

While the Princess of Wales admitted to manipulating the photo, she did not confirm how specifically it was edited.

One royal fan compared the latest photo of Kate to her 2016 Vogue cover shoot. Josh Olins/British Vogue

What has Kate Middleton said about the edited photo?

Amid the online discourse, an official response from Princess Catherine was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram story.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the statement read.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

Kate was spotted in March leaving Windsor castle. Goff

What are the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories?

As she recovers from her operation, the Princess of Wales has become the topic of many conspiracy theories from those who aren't convinced that the royal had planned abdominal surgery.

Some speculation has been light-hearted, suggesting the royal is a Masked Singer contestant, while some is sinister, theorising that Kate is really missing.

A royal spokesperson made a statement in wake of the speculation.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the representative told Page Six. “That guidance stands.”