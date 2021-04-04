Instead of whacking on a dreamy Alexander McQueen outfit and flipping her perfect-not-a-hair-out-of-place blow dry for the world to see, Duchess Catherine spent Easter doing something a little different this year.

Hoping on board the smash cake trend - with a twist - it appears there was chocolate involved in Kate's Easter Sunday celebrations with Prince William and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Only, they got a little creative with said chocolate when sharing their celebration with the world.

In a unique Instagram update, the family shared a video of a chocolate egg embossed with the words 'Happy Easter' in delicate white frosting.

As the clip begins, the egg appears smashed, and in a rewind feature, it falls back together again as a rolling pin (the likely culprit behind the smashed egg) moves away.

Whether this is a glimpse of the Cambridges' Easter Sunday (we can certainly imaging two-year-old Louis getting right into the swing of, er, destroying inanimate - and safe! - objects), or just an arty way of capturing their 12 million-strong Instagram following, there's no doubt the family enjoyed a fun-filled day together.

Charles and the Queen reunited for easter. Instagram

Further west of the Cambridge clan was Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, who were able to finally reunite after what was likely months apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the Queen has been vaccinated, and with some restrictions easing across the country, the mother and son were able to share some very special time together in the spring weather outside Windsor Castle in the grounds of Frogmore House.

The Palace released a gorgeous image of the two royals sharing a special moment as they walked together.

"The Queen and The Prince of Wales enjoy a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor," the captioned read alongside the sweet image.

Princess Charlene of Monaco delighted royal fans with an Easter update. Instagram

Across the pond, some of our favourite European royals squeezed in some extra special moments amidst the pandemic.

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a beautiful update from her home with husband Prince Albert and their two children, Gabriella and Jacques.

"Wishing everyone a blessed Easter ❤️happy Easter egg hunting," the Princess wrote alongside the image showing the family with a rather impressive chocolate egg haul.

Prince Joachim and his family attended an Easter Church service. Instagram

While the Crown Prince family of Denmark shared their special Easter celebration last week (we'll just leave this here to remind you of their much anticipated reunion with Queen Margrethe), the younger brother of Prince Frederik, Prince Joachim and his family also marked the religious occasion appropriately.

In an update shared by the Palace, Joachim and his wife Princess Marie were pictured attending a church service with their two young children, Princess Athena and Prince Henrik, in their current country of residence, France.

"Happy Easter here from Paris, where today we have been to worship in the Danish church Frederikskirken," the Palace shared.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.