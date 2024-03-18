When was Kate Middleton last seen?
Before this sighting, Kate was last seen in public on Christmas Day, 2023. On January 16, she was admitted to hospital for “planned abdominal surgery”, and a spokesperson said at the time her condition was “non-cancerous”.
Where is Kate Middleton now?
Since her 14-day hospitalisation at The London Clinic, online speculation has been rife that Kate, 42, underwent a hysterectomy or perhaps, as some have alleged, had a bowel procedure relating to Crohn’s disease that requires an extended convalescence. However, Kate’s total disappearance from public view has still fuelled an explosion in wild yet meritless conspiracy theories.
The internet has exploded with ludicrous notions about Kate’s health and whereabouts. Some of the more outlandish claims include she had a Brazilian butt lift, to reports in Spanish media that she was placed in an induced coma following her procedure.
Online memes have also placed Kate at Glasgow’s much-ridiculed Willy Wonka exhibition or claimed she’s “run off” with playboy comedian Pete Davidson. While the palace has not addressed the ridiculous theories, a spokesperson for William said, on March 6, “His focus is on his work and not on social media.”
From the outset, Kensington Palace insisted that Kate “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter”. Despite that transparency, royal watchers grew concerned over her absence.
Speculation reached fever pitch when William, 41, pulled out of doing a reading at a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine, on February 27 with just an hour to spare due to a “personal matter”.
More questions were asked about the true state of Kate’s health when, on March 4, the British Army removed a claim on its website that the princess would attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15. And even more so after photo-gate.
As yet, there is still no confirmation when Kate will return to work.