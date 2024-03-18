Just as the “where is Kate Middleton” conspiracy theories reached fever pitch, the Princess of Wales was finally seen for the first time on March 4 when she was snapped being driven near Windsor Castle by her mother, Carole Middleton.

However, some speculated the woman in the passenger seat was not Kate – the wild theories claimed it was her sister Pippa or that the princess’ recovery had temporarily altered her appearance.

“That does not look like Kate at all,” an online commenter noted.

One week later, on March 11, royal watchers caught an unexpected glimpse of Kate when she travelled to London for “a private appointment” alongside her husband. He was en route to Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service.

But social media lit up with unproven claims that this photo had been manipulated like the one shared to Wills and Kate's Instagram, and edited in an old 2016 photo of the back of Kate’s head.

The agency responsible for the new photo insisted, “Nothing had been doctored”.