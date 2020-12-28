Isla Fisher (pictured) is once again calling Australia home! Getty

What was it about Godmothered that appealed to you?

I felt the message in the story was so much more inclusive and modern than a lot of the fairytales one tells as a parent about our daughters wanting to be princesses, to live in a castle and be rescued by a knight in shining armour. I just love the fact that this is a story that says your idea of ‘happily ever after’ is whatever you want it to be.

How would you describe your character?

Mackenzie Walsh is a single mother to two beautiful, talented daughters. At the same time, she is grieving the loss of her husband and working a job that does not bring much joy. She needs a fairy godmother – although she doesn’t know it.

Would you describe it as a fairytale that updates gender roles?

Absolutely. I think a lot of fairytales unconsciously romanticise the damsel in distress, but in our story the damsel doesn’t need to be rescued. She learns she doesn’t need a gown, a prince or a castle. Mackenzie just needs a happiness makeover!

What was it like working with Bridget Jones director, Sharon Maguire?

I was a big fan of Bridget Jones, so I was excited to work with her. She really is a thoughtful director who can discuss the emotional landscape of your character.

What is your advice for living happily ever after?

Try to keep it like an open book and not really pin your hopes on anything. I don’t know if that is healthy or not, but I have just been like that since I was a kid. I have always been incredibly surprised that I am employed, married and have a wonderful family, so everything feels like a bonus for me. It’s nice to have goals, but it’s equally nice to just let situations in life guide you.

How do you find downtime between being a parent, an actress and author?

I find that a challenge actually, but I know that’s not uncommon for mums. I try and do one thing a day that is just for me, whether it be a bath in the middle of the day, or watching half an hour of Netflix or Disney+. It’s just finding a moment where I get to feel like I’m not wearing all of these other hats.

Lastly, what does happily ever after mean for you?

Right now, a vaccine available to all the vulnerable members of society, being around my family in person, and getting to hug my nieces and nephews would be my happily ever after.

