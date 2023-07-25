Fans can rest assured that Scotty isn't leaving The Block anytime soon. Instagram

Scotty has hosted The Block since season three of the show in 2010, where he took over hosting duties from Jamie Durie.

Shelley Craft also joined Scotty at the helm that same year, and the rest is history.

Whilst Scotty has not yet commented on the rumours himself, he has recently expressed his excitement at being able to work on The Block, and how "thrilled" he was to be kicking off a new season.

"This series is guaranteed to be a deadset blockbuster," he said late last week.

"Our five new teams from across the country are all fired up to make their home states proud."

"The Block 2023 offers more twists, turns, and curve-balls than ever before," he added.

In the upcoming season, contestants have been tasked with renovating "five incredible Aussie homes direct from the '50s," in the affluent Melbourne suburb Hampton East.

Purchased for a collective sum of $14.3m in 2022, the properties are located on Charming Street and sit on blocks ranging from 575sqm to 703sqm.

Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer, and Neale Whitaker are all returning to judge the show alongside a new addition of real estate tycoon Marty Fox.

Curiously, the new season will premiere on the same night as The Voice on Channel Seven.