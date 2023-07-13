While food isn't the first thing one thinks of when it comes to IKEA, surprisingly the Swedish furniture retailer has built a substantial fanbase surrounding their bistro items.

For over 40 years, IKEA has offered in-house snacks for hungry shoppers - one of which being the hot dog. More than four decades later, from 2024, the iconic menu favourite is undergoing a plant-based evolution.

