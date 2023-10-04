Dr. Lisa Chimes has been on Aussie screens for over a decade. Supplied

"Unfortunately, unlike human allergy sufferers, animals can't tell us when they start to feel allergic, so we only notice the allergy when they become very itchy and uncomfortable," Dr. Lisa warns.

"At first, symptoms might not seem overly obvious to you. It might be an occasional scratch, but very often it presents as licking the paws," she continues.

"Very often people don't realise that licking the paws is a sign of itching and one of the most common signs of allergies is a dog sitting on a sofa licking their paws. If your dog is doing that and they seem otherwise well, it is a good idea to see your vet."

"Obviously that wouldn’t be as urgent as if you see a lesion on your dog that oozing and smelling and really painful. General itching and licking you have more time to get there. The sooner we treat the allergies, the less likely they are going to get secondary infections which is what makes them really uncomfortable."

Your dog licking their paws is a sign that your dog may be suffering from allergies. Getty

So is there any way that we can help our animal companions avoid the allergens that trigger a reaction?

According to Dr. Lisa, it can be difficult: "The best thing to do for all allergies would be to avoid the potential triggers or what we call allergens, [but] that’s not always possible. Sometimes there are allergens in our environment that are more difficult to avoid."

Naturally occurring allergens that traditionally rear up during the warmer months include pollens grasses and plants, however, there are year-round allergens such as fleas and mould that can also have an impact on the health of your pet.

"Things like mould, and pollen in the air can make it more challenging. In those situations, it's always best to talk with your vet about ways to keep symptoms at bay."

"Another important part of it is that there are dogs and cats that are allergic to fleas. So it’s important that even if you don’t see a flea on your dog, it can take [just] one bite to set off an allergic reaction in the dogs that are susceptible."

Unfortunately, not all allergens can be avoided, but they can be managed. Getty

Whilst it can prove challenging to spot the early signs of a seasonal flare-up, Dr. Lisa encourages pet owners to trust their instinct and educate themselves on the warning signs.

"Some dogs will have issues all year round and others will have a flare-up," Dr. Lisa tells New Idea.

"[But] you know your dog, and you'll notice when they tend to be worse."

"In the 16 years I've been in practice, I've seen countless pet owners bringing their dogs in for treatment for skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and ear infections."

"In so many cases, these troubles could have been managed earlier, which would have prevented a lot of discomfort for the animal."

As well as speaking with your vet, Dr. Lisa also recommends including supplements in your pet's diet to keep them healthy year-round. More information about Dr Lisa's own line of supplements - DOG by Dr. Lisa - can be found here.

Dr. Lisa encourages pet owners to remain vigilant about allergy symptoms could present as in your furry friend. Getty

RELATED ||

How to do a health check on your pet

How to choose a rescue animal that's right for your home

How to keep your furry friend happy and healthy

How to deal with anxious pets