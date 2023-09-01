Lisa with her adopted fur babies Instagram

According to the television vet, that coupled with the current cost of living crisis has created the perfect storm for animal shelters across the country.

“People are finding it very difficult financially to do their day-to-day things and having a pet is a huge extra cost,” Dr Chimes says.

As a result, some pet owners are being forced to surrender their animals due to being unable to pay for their care.

“For me, the best way to prevent this from happening in the first place is to really think about the big picture,” Dr Chimes adds.

“Think about the fact that you’ll potentially have this pet for the next 10-15 years, work out if you can afford it, work out if you can incorporate that pet into your lifestyle, are you or are you not going to be having kids, will you be travelling, will you be working full time….all those factors need to be assessed before you make that commitment, it should never be something spontaneous.”

So for those looking to adopt an animal at some point in the future, what should they consider?

Well for starters, Dr Chimes suggests adopting, and not shopping to reduce the burden on overflowing animal shelters and give animals a “second chance.”

“It’s just a wonderful thing to do for the animal. Honestly, I’ve got two rescue dogs and the feeling of knowing that you've helped them is just yeah….it feels pretty good.”

The 39-year-old also outlines a series of steps prospective pet owners should take before committing to pet parenthood.

“Okay, you’ve decided you want an animal. The next step is going to meet the animals and spend time with them, it’s not just ‘oh this one is really cute’ and it’s a puppy and really adorable but it ends up growing into a 70kg dog.”

You really need to:

Spend time with the animal Have an in-depth conversation with the shelter staff about the animal: How big is it going to get? What specific things will it need in the future? Has it got any health problems? Will there be a commitment to grooming?

“Once you’ve established all of that it’s also about spending time with that dog or cat and seeing if the emotional connection is there between the two of you. It’s important not to rush into things.”

“A lot of shelters offer a trial period which I think is really important because it gives you and the pet the chance to see if you work together well, if you live together well.”

“Just take your time to make that decision.”

If you and your family are considering adopting a pet, have a look online at RSPCA to see all the animals looking for their fur-ever home!