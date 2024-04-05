Getty

Watching TV

Did you know you can earn Qantas Points for signing up to certain streaming services? You can earn 1,000 points just for signing up as a new customer to BINGE, plus an extra 50 points every month you stay subscribed.

You can also earn up to 1,500 points by signing up for Kayo Sports.

Catching an Uber

You can link your Qantas App with Uber and earn one point per $1 spent on rides to and from any eligible Australian airport (Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Gold Coast, Hobart, Maroochydore, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Townsville, Newcastle, Toowoomba, Avalon, and Byron Bay).

Shopping

You can convert your Everyday Rewards points into Qantas Points and earn points from your purchase at Woolworths, Big W, and BWS. All you have to do is make the choice of your rewards 'Qantas Points' and whenever you reach 2,000 Everyday Rewards points, they will be converted and you’ll automatically gain 1,000 Qantas Points in your Frequent Flyer Account.

But that’s not all…

When you are a Frequent Flyer member you can earn points simply by doing your shopping via Qantas Shopping. There are an endless amount of stores connected with Qantas Shopping that can help you save money on flights, simply by purchasing something from the store.

All you have to do is visit shopping.qantas.com and choose from one of the many stores to shop from and then you will be directed to that site. Typically, you can earn between two and four points for every dollar you spend, however, Qantas Shopping has regular deals that provide you with bonus points or sometimes even double points when you shop at select stores.

There are hundreds of stores connected including BCF, Priceline Pharmacy, Cotton On, Garmin, JD Sports, MyDeal, Adore Beauty, Matt Blatt, Oz Hair and Beauty, Bing Lee, David Jones, Fantastic Furniture and so much more. You can even download a plug-in on your desktop called the Qantas Shopping Points-Prompter which will let you know any time you’re shopping on a website that could earn you Qantas Points.

Exercise

By downloading the Qantas Wellbeing App you can earn points from every walk, jog, or swim. Whether you track your steps from your Garmin watch or your smartphone, you can earn up to 1,000 points in the first 28 days simply by reaching your daily step goals, competing with friends, and even learning and completing quizzes via the app.

Signing up to HelloFresh

If you use the same email address in your Qantas Frequent Flyer account to sign up as a new member of HelloFresh, you can use the promo code QANTAS20K upon signing up to earn extra Qantas points. You’ll receive $1 off your first box order plus 2,000 bonus Qantas Points on each of your first 10 boxes. To get this deal you must order your first box within the first four weeks of signing up and order up to 10 boxes within 20 weeks of receiving your first box.

Booking with Airbnb

The next time you're going on a holiday, you can score extra Qantas points by booking your stay through Airbnb. You can earn one Qantas Point for every $1 spent, plus an extra 500 points if it's your first time booking Airbnb through Qantas.

Qantas Travel Money

Using Qantas Travel Money allows you to earn 1.5 Qantas Points for every AU$1 spent in foreign currency.

Petrol

When you fill-up at a BP store, you can earn two Qantas Points for every litre of BP Ultimate Unleaded purchased, or one point per litre for other fuels. On top of this, you can earn an extra point for every $1 spent on other items within the store. All you have to do is be part of BP rewards and then scan your Qantas Frequent Flyer card at the counter to start earning!

Buying Wine

Qantas Wine stocks a wide range of international and local wines ranging from Shiraz to Sauvignon Blanc as well as spirits, sparking, and more. By purchasing your wine through Qantas Wine you will earn one point for every dollar you spend. They also offer opportunities for you to earn bonus points on particular wines at different times.

If you often indulge in fancy wines, Qantas Wine offers a $750 subscription for a case of superior wines every three months. By signing up for this subscription you will earn 30,000 points every quarter plus an additional 30,000 points after your first year.

Booking your holiday

This is an obvious one, but you can earn Qantas Points by booking flights through various airlines, however, you can also earn points for booking hotels. You can earn points each time you fly with any Oneworld member airline; this includes, Qantas, Jetstar, Air France, Air New Zealand, Air Tahiti Nui, Air Vanuatu, Aircalin, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Bangkok Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, China Eastern, EL AL, Emirates, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia IndiGo, Japan Airlines, KLN, LATAM, Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, Solomon Airlines, SriLankan Airlines and WestJet.

Whether you're booking a weekend trip or an overseas holiday, booking through Qantas Hotels allows you to earn three points for every $1 spent. You can also earn points through booking through one of their hotel partners (Accor Live Limitless, Choice Privileges, Hilton Honors, IGH One Rewards, Marriot Bonvoy, Swiss-Belhotel International, TFE Hotels, and World of Hyatt.)

You can also earn points through booking activities, cruises, or tours with Avalon Waterways, Cosmos, Globus, and TripADeal.

Dining out

You can now earn Qantas Points for treating yourself to a delicious meal in a nice restaurant. Members can earn three points per $1 spent at 6HEAD, The Meat & Wine Co., Hunter & Barrel, and two points per $1 spent at Italian Street Kitchen and Ribs & Burgers.

Paying your energy bills

If you are a new residential customer and you switch your electricity and gas to Red Energy on a Qantas Red Saver plan, you will earn two points for every $1 spent on energy bills, granted they're paid on time.

Qantas Credit Cards

If you sign up for a Qantas credit card (there are MANY options) you can earn points whenever you spend! Depending on your card, you can earn up to two points per $1 spent. On top of this, if you're shopping through Qantas Shopping or Qantas Wine you'll earn even more Qantas Frequent Flyer points.