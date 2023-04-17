L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Temporary Root Concealer Spray Chemist Warehouse

L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Temporary Root Concealer Spray, $17.99 at Chemist Warehouse

SHOP NOW

Lighten your locks

Sydney hairstylist Anthony Nader says playing around with highlights or lowlights can help with the transition.

"Growing out your existing colour can be smooth sailing if you still have a few splashes of colour that match your existing shade sporadically from roots to ends, so the regrowth line isn’t too obvious," he says.

Remember, this phase won’t happen overnight, so give yourself 12 months for your new natural hair to grow in.

Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30 Sun Bum

Sun Bum Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30, $21.99 at Sun Bum

SHOP NOW

Pamper & Protect

Grey hair is often finer and drier, so in order to keep it shiny and manageable, alter your products to suit your new ‘do. Anthony recommends a blue or purple tinted shampoo and conditioner to help neutralise your colour.

"Purple or blue shampoos inject silver or mauve pigment to make your grey stands appear brighter and wash away any brassy overtones you may have from the sun," Anthony explains.

Use this once a week and make sure it’s also hydrating to prevent it from drying out as some toning shampoos can do this.

John Frieda Violet Crush Shampoo Chemist Warehouse

John Frieda Violet Crush Shampoo, $20.99 at Chemist Warehouse

SHOP NOW