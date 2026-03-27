How I saved $84 in one week on lunches and stopped food from going to waste

It’s easy for the cost of buying lunch at work to add up over a week, so I decided to put Too Good To Go to the test.

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As someone who usually brings in their own lunch to save money, but is also passionate about reducing food waste, the platform has always intrigued me.

For the past 10 years, more than 500 million meals have been saved from going to waste across 21 countries, including Australia.

Each day, businesses, including restaurants, cafes, bakeries, grocers and other businesses, prepare “surprise bags” with surplus food, which are sold at 50 per cent to 75 per cent off their original retail value.

I partnered with Too Good To Go to try it out for five days, and wanted to explore different cafes and grocers around the Sydney CBD that are close to my office.

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I became everyone’s favourite colleague when I came back with this bag of pastries. (Credit: Briannah Devlin)

This is how it went for me.

While saving $84.00 and reducing food wastage were highlights, I also enjoyed the surprise bags.

So each day, I was given a variety of things.

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On the first day, I ventured to the Yellow Coffee and received a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, a chocolate muffin, a cheese-and-tomato croissant, and banana bread.

I divided it into snacks and lunches across two days, got them for $6.99 and saved $14.00.

For $7.99, I got an assortment of pastries from Hills Cafe & Bakery, which I shared with my colleagues, and saved $16.00.

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To shake things up, I then ventured to Fruitezy at the Sydney Fish Markets, and got one bunch of grapes, three carrots, three bananas, one fennel, two red onions, one pear, one green apple, one passionfruit, three Pink Lady apples, and one lime for $9.99.

All of this for $9.99?! A bargain! (Credit: Briannah Devlin)

I ended up using these for another lunch and other meals at home.

I received two delicious ciabatta loaves from Quick Brown Fox Eatery, which I also shared with a colleague for lunch.

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Overall, it was a great way to get snacks and lunches throughout the week.

If people work longer hours or start later in the day, I also encourage them to order bags from participating restaurants that advertise bags at the end of the night.

It’s a fantastic way to try high-quality foods from new places and make a difference.

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