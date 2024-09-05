Australian cook, television personality, author and restaurateur Khanh Ong is known for his mouth-watering dishes. From pizza and pasta to paella and pie, Khanh always seems to know how to get the most delicious meal out of the simplest of ingredients.



In a chat with New Idea, Khanh gave all his tips and tricks on how to make midweek meals easier and take the stress out of cooking.

Khanh appeared in the tenth season of MasterChef and later joined the twelfth season, MasterChef: Back to Win (Credit: Channel Ten)

For the former MasterChef contestant, making the most of frozen foods is a must. “Have a stocked freezer” he told us.



“Things like Birds Eye Deli hoki or whiting fillets, and snap frozen veg so they’re still full of nutrition and really good for you. There’s no chopping involved so it’s super quick to throw something together. Also, invest in sauces and condiments!



“A good chili crisp, soy sauce, vinegars, passatas – all those things cut down on cooking time and they last in the pantry forever. Mix and match to elevate a stir fry, a quick pasta or a side sauce.”



However, when it comes to freezing food, the question arises as to whether it is best to prepare and freeze a whole meal or to freeze aspects such as chopped meat/vegetables. Luckily, Khanh has the answers…

When it comes to midweek meals, “it’s all about planning.” (Credit: Instagram)

“You can definitely do either, but I do find freezing whole meals means you’re more likely to actually use it again,” he said.



“I like to freeze in single-serve portions so you can just take it knowing it will be enough food and nothing goes to waste. You can spend one afternoon preparing a few different meals, and when it comes to midweek dinner time, you’re already done!”



Khanh also recommended using a slow cooker to save yourself from the afternoon rush.



“I have just come back to Italy and ragus are my jam. Check out my 6-hour Capri meatballs recipe on IG – it’s so simple but an absolute flavour bomb!” he told us.



"I have just come back to Italy and ragus are my jam. Check out my 6-hour Capri meatballs recipe on IG – it's so simple but an absolute flavour bomb!" he told us.

"You cook the meatballs in sugo (which is easily done in a slow cooker), drizzle some pesto over and call it a day. Yum!"