Kate Middleton has payed tribute to the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen by stepping out wearing one of his coats to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his death. Getty

The 38-year-old teamed her couture jacket with a three-quarter length matching skirt, which she wore with a pair of elegant black stiletto boots.

Opting for a fresh-faced makeup look, Kate wore her brunette tresses tied back, which revealed a pair of understated silver teardrop earrings.

Kate has long been a fan of the late designer, frequently wearing his garments are many important engagements, including her wedding day.

The Duchess was spotted wearing a military-style jacket, skirt and bag from the designer’s collection, while visiting the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough on Tuesday. Getty

Enlisting the help of his successor, Sarah Burton, Kate wore an exquisite lace wedding gown and reception dress when she married William in 2011.

Sarah took over the reins of the fashion house, when Alexander tragically died in 2010, at which point she was named its creative director.

Kate’s regal ensemble comes after it was revealed she and Wills are set to head Down Under to embark on a bushfire recovery tour of affected coastal towns.

Kate cut a striking figure in the long-sleeved, figure-hugging navy jacket, which featured detailed paneling, symmetrical metallic buttons and a high-neck collar. Getty

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Morrison government has apparently been in talks with Buckingham Palace to lock in a date for the rumoured royal visit.

As a result, it’s believed Scott Morrison will announce an official date in the coming weeks, along with an official invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Wills and Kate have been quite vocal about their distress over the recent bushfires and have taken to social media on several occasions to discuss their concerns for Australians.

While they were reportedly keen to head Down Under to assess the impact of the fires, they apparently didn’t want to come too soon so their visit overshadowed the recovery process.