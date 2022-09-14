Farmer Wants A Wife has started off with a bang this year! Instagram

Despite a number of supposed red flags during the debut episode’s speed-dating round, where Marty spoke about his love of betting, he made it into Farmer Paige’s top four and joined her on the farm.

However, his time on the show was cut short, deciding to leave due to health concerns.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t look like I’m gonna be able to make it back to the farm at the moment,” he told Paige through a phone call.

“You got a few good blokes there so I think you’ll be all right. Good luck with everything and hopefully one of those boys is the one.”

Marty left the show quite quickly, citing 'health concerns.' Channel Seven

The fan claims Marty revealed that when filming the show it got to a point where he “didn't want to be there anymore," and that producers “concocted a story to get him off the show.”

In the juicy conversation. The fan also claims Marty told them that he had “hooked up” with another farmer’s girl.

The news comes just days after fans spotted a massive Farmer Wants A Wife Spoiler.

We haven't seen this guy! Seven Network

Eagle-eyed fans spotted an obvious clue in the season’s trailer which indicates Farmer Paige is set to be introduced to a few more hopeful bachelors.

In the trailer, only one of her current contenders - 26-year-old carpenter Glen - is visible.

The two other men featured in the footage seem to be 'intruders' - with viewers left scratching their heads at who the tattooed fair-haired man and a second blond gentleman are.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Sunday-Tuesday on Channel Seven and 7plus.

Want to know more about Farmer Wants A Wife? Check out the links below!

Every Farmer Wants A Wife elimination

All the contestants competing in this season of Farmer Wants A Wife

Meet all the farmers looking for love

Which Farmer Wants A wife 2021 couples are still together?

Inside Samatha Armytage and Richard Lavender's marriage