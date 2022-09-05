A new season of Farmer Wants a Wife is upon us, and a new group of women and men are hoping to find love in the country.

Farmer Wants a Wife is one of Australia's more successful dating shows, with nine marriages born from the show, and 21 babies born to the couples formed!

While last season wasn't a major success, we did see Andrew Guthrie and Jess Nathan declaring their mutual love in the finale.

They've gone on to buy a house together, and we're certain they plan to marry sometime in the future.

We did also see the birth of baby Daisy to contestant Hayley Love. While she was partnered with Farmer Matt Terwin, she announced after the end of the show that she was 22 weeks pregnant with Farmer Will Dwyer's baby - causing a stir among fans of the show.

Hopefully, this season will bring more love and joy for at least some of these contestants! Scroll on to meet them.