Farmer Matt couldn’t shake his feelings for Tara and Farmer Will hoped to follow in the footsteps of his Farmer Wants A Wife pals, Rob and Jo, with his final choice, Jaimee.

Last came Andrew, who finally told Jess the words she had been longing to hear: “I love you.”

Now that we know the outcome of the show, we want to know if the couples who did make it out together are still, in fact, together…

Andrew & Jess

If dropping the L-word in the finale wasn't a good indication these two would go the distance Andrew's post-show dedication should do it.

"As hard as this whole experience was, and to relive on screen, I can’t say it was all bad. Because I met the most amazing person I have ever met," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Rob talks about the ‘lightning bolt moment’ and it hit me real hard very early, it’s something that I have never experienced before.

"You can’t force it, it just happens, and I had never truely understood it until I met you. You are the kindest, most thoughtful and genuine soul.

He went on to add:" Only you and I know the real truth to our story, and I am ok with that.

"Over 6 months together and my love and appreciation for you grows every day. I can’t wait to move forward with our journey and not have to hide it away from the world. Love you babe. @jessnathan_."

Matt & Tara

Ahead of the show's finale eagle eyed viewers spotted some footage that suggested despite picking Tara, Matt had rekindled his romance with Hayley.

You can read about the compelling evidence, oddly all stemming from dental work, here.

While Matt has shared a finale photo with Tara after the show, neither is yet to confirm they're still together.

Interestingly, it appears Matt follows former flame Hayley on Instagram but not Tara - a clue?

Will & Jaimee

Neither Jaimee nor Will have confirmed their romance since the finale episode wrapped.

Given it's only been a hot minute and the couple appeared to share a genuine connection on the show, we're hopeful that confirmation is coming soon.

There's been little speculation or rumour to suggest otherwise but you never know.

