Farmer Will shared a photo of himself as a child. Instagram

The farmer then went on to add: “But one thing I learnt from my Father is that discretion is the better part of valour. I’m sad that this has played out in public.

“I want only the best for Hayley. I’ll say what needs to be said in private and let my deeds do the talking.”

Will’s response was met with outrage from fellow Farmer Wants A Wife contestant, Nickia, who dated Farmer Sam on the show.

Nickia expressed her outrage at Will's response in a heated Instagram story. Instagram

“When the time comes? The time came 6 months ago buddy when Hayley fell pregnant,” she wrote on her Instagram story over a photo of his statement.

Hayley revealed she was pregnant to Farmer Will last week in a statement that stunned fans.

“I am 22 weeks pregnant with Farmer Will’s child,” Hayley wrote in a statement to news.com.au.

Hayley (far right) stunned fans with her announcement. Seven

The 25-year-old then went on to reveal exactly how her relationship with Will began, clarifying it was sparked before the reunion was filmed.

“I started my relationship with Farmer Will in December, before the reunion episode was filmed a few weeks later in January. He told me he wasn’t with Jaimee and Jaimee was in contact with me before the reunion.

“We’d started chatting online. [Then] I visited him at his house in Longwood and when our sexual relationship started. He told me he had feelings for me and I had feelings for him. From there, I saw him as often as I could, staying at his house for a few days at a time.”

