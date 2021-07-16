“I want to address the criticism and rumours that are currently circulating regarding my time spent on @farmeraustralia and my life outside of the show,” he began.

“The farm you see in the show is a family farm. I have a partnership with my brother and I never once claimed that it is explicitly mine. I would hate to take that away from my brother.”

The young farmer then went on to add: “I split my time between the farm and nearby Orange, where I took Mackenzie for our date. My brother and sister-in-law are great people, but you don’t always want to be the third wheel.

“I’m just like every other person out there - sometimes two incomes are needed to pay the bills. I drive trucks as a second income and that’s never been a secret.

Farmer Sam took Mackenzie to Orange on their first date. Seven

“Life is still going on while filming is happening. On the few days we had off, I still had to attend to work and life commitments and it was pretty challenging.”

Sam then opened up about his mother’s health battles and how it impacted him and his time on the show.

“My mum’s health has been a recent issue and this was something I had trouble processing, so some days, like every human, I’d have a hard time. I didn’t want to have to talk about this out of respect to my mum's privacy, but I feel I need to address this to be completely transparent,” he penned.

Sam's time on the show hasn't been easy. Seven

Finally, Sam addressed the rumours he had a secret girlfriend while on the show.

“I never had a girlfriend while filming. I went on this show to experience life and love and form new connections. I could never do that to someone and I could never do that to myself. It's not in my nature.”

