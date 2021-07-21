Farmer Matt shared this footage which looked as though it was captured during filming. Instagram

The footage looked as though it had been taken during filming before Hayley was sent packing, but one glaring detail suggests it was taken after: Matt’s shiny new teeth.

As pointed out by The Wash, the Farmer has had a smile makeover receiving porcelain veneers since appearing on the show.

On the night he sent Hayley home and episodes after, he can clearly be seen with his pre-procedure smile suggesting the footage was captured post-filming.

The evidence. The Wash

It has fans convinced Matt will either bring Hayley back in the finale or at the reunion after choosing between Tara and Alex or like Farmer Sam, choosing no one come the final episode.

Despite splitting up on screen, the couple are clearly still on good terms per the adoring video, but also indicated by a cheeky Instagram comment spotted earlier in the season.

READ NEXT: Farmer Wants A Wife 2021 winners LEAKED

Matt is heading into the finale with Alex and Tara. Seven

In an interview with New Idea, Matt explained: "I didn't know about Hayley's cancer battle when we first met, but I think it did bring us closer together, definitely."

"It was something that we could relate to each other about, talk to each other about and we could help support each other."

Matt later shared the article to his Instagram account, with Hayley commenting a happy face emoji and a glass of wine.

Matt responded to the comment with a kissing emoji... enough evidence yet?

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.