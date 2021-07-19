Tara asked Matt to return. Seven

The reception from Matt’s other ladies appeared icy.

While Alex walked away and refused to speak to the farmer, Hayley questioned him over the decision.

“You do this and it’s like ‘am I not good enough?’ Like constantly!” she said.

Tara's return made Hayley feels like she wasn't good enough. Seven

Speaking exclusively to New Idea about the ladies’ reactions, Matt said they “probably had an idea” Tara would return.

“The girls probably had an idea she was coming back because they knew how strong our connection was,” the farmer revealed.

“But, the way it’s been portrayed they had to look shocked.”

Contestant Jacqui shared a clip from the show pointing out an apparent editing fail where she appeared to be talking but her mouth wasn’t moving.

Jacqui and Tara shared their truth. Instagram

“Here’s cheeky me talking with my mouth closed. Lol natural ventriloquist,” she began.

“NGL [not gonna lie] – I felt for Alex + Hayley this night the most… (brydie and I were in our own relationship lols).”

She then revealed Tara was welcomed back with open arms, quite literally.

“But I bet they don’t show the hugs we gave you @tarahurl.

“Welcome back friend.”

It didn't look like it, but Tara says she was welcomed back with open arms. Seven

Tara then shared the Instagram story herself before adding her own criticisms of the editing.

“Wonder what further manipulation and editing will be shown tonight,” she penned.

She also thanked her co-stars for the kindness they showed her upon her return, which was missed in the final cut of the show.

“Can’t thank these ladies enough for showing kindness and empathy to me when walking back in.

“By the end of the night I was giving @hayleyjlove piggybacks across the field and having d&ms [deep and meaningfuls] with @brydiedill and @jacquifaulkiner.”

