Meet Farmer Matt, a self-confessed Aussie bogan. Channel Seven

Not only is ready to find The One, he wants a family, too.

"This farm, it's my world. It's my baby," shares Matt. "I'm a fourth-generation farmer; we need that fifth generation. We need some little rug rats running around here!"

Unlike some of his fellow farmers, it’s tough to see which ladies Matt is leaning towards from the first teaser.

However, he seems to have a pretty obvious type: blonde.

Blondes, beautiful blondes! Channel Seven

Will Matt be one of the farmers who find love? Channel Seven

Each single woman featured on a date with Matt is sporting some shade of the hair colur, and it’s giving us flashbacks to last year’s Farmer Neil whose leading ladies looked striking similar to one another AND his ex-wife.

Buried deep in the first look at Matt’s journey to love is also somewhat of a spoiler.

Host Natalie Gruzlewski says in the clip, “This year, more than one farmer will find love”.

Last year, technically only one farmer found love with the lady he asked to stay on the farm and that was Neil. Although, Alex returned with his runner-up Henrietta in a bombshell twist which was later revealed to be a ruse by the school teacher herself. You can read about that wild story, here.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

