The five farmers of the season! Channel Seven

Following the first day of the farm visits, Paige was down to an abysmal three contenders after Marty left the competition due to health problems.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t look like I’m gonna be able to make it back to the farm at the moment,” he explained in a phone call.

“You got a few good blokes there so I think you’ll be all right. Good luck with everything and hopefully one of those boys is the one.”

Glen (left) was the only original pick visible in the trailer. Channel Seven

Now - eagle-eyed fans have spotted an obvious clue in the season’s trailer which reveals Paige is set to meet a few more hopeful lovers.



In the trailer only one of her current contenders- 26-year-old carpenter Glen is visible.

The two other men featured in the footage seem to be intruders - with viewers left scratching their heads at who the tattooed fair-haired man and a second blonde gentleman are.

Fans have yet to meet this guy! Channel Seven

Channel Seven has confirmed to Kidspot that in an upcoming episode Sam Armytage will be introducing each farmer to two more potential matches.

The move isn't entirely surprising - in the 2021 season, each of the farmer’s mums chose a new date for each of them to meet three weeks into the experiment.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Sunday-Tuesday on Channel Seven and 7plus.

Want to know more about Farmer Wants A Wife? Check out the links below!

Every Farmer Wants A Wife elimination

All the contestants competing in this season of Farmer Wants A Wife

Meet all the farmers looking for love

Which Farmer Wants A wife 2021 couples are still together?

Inside Samatha Armytage and Richard Lavender's marriage