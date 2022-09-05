Seven

When greeting the contestants on Sunday night's season premiere, Sam explained her personal city to tree change.

“In my experience, it’s really nice when you move to the country, which I did last year for love,” she said.

“You’ve really got to be a team with a farmer. Like, it’s more than just an average job in the city – it’s a lifestyle.”

Answering questions from the girls looking for love, she answered one query about if she helps out on the farm.

“Yes I do, because Richard – like most countrymen – really likes you to help,” she explained.

“He’ll be like, ‘Can you drive the bobcat?’ But I draw the line at driving the bulldozer – I will not do that because it’s just too scary.”

Sam made headlines last year after making the decision to quit city life and move to the country alongside the equestrian businessman.

She quit Sunrise in March last year, telling Kyle and Jackie O that she would never return to the morning show.

“I wouldn't want to go back and be a TV star” she explained before adding, “I quite like my life.”

Asked by Jackie O if she ever missed her old job she replied with a succinct “I don't.”

“I was a country girl to begin with” she explained, “I spent most of my career working out how to get back to the country.”

Speaking with our sister site, Now To Love, Sam shared that she made “massive changes” to design a new life for herself with Richard after leaving her morning news job.

"I took a huge leap of faith, a scary and risky move and I'm sure many more ambitious types thought I was mad. It was the best thing I've ever done. It gave me time, that most precious commodity," she said.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Sunday-Tuesday on Channel Seven and 7plus.