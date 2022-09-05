Farmer Harry

Georgia was sent home in episode one.

Gabby will also not be joining Harry back on the farm.

Either will Natalie after she failed to click with Harry.

Alex was quite upset after not making it to the farm visits - especially after Gabrielle (who did get through) revealed that she wasn't quite feeling a connection yet.

Farmer Ben

Unfortunately, Emily was not chosen for the farm visit.

Either was Ashlea, who was also sent home in the debut episode.

Farmer Ben also had to send Janika home at the end of Sunday night's episode.

It was clearly a hard decision, choosing from the group of girls after such a short time! Unfortunately, Ben didn't choose Ash either.

Farmer Will

Whilst Will only had to send three girls home on the first night - It was clear the decision was hard! Unfortunately, Katelyn was one of the girls sent home.

Zoe was another conetstant who couldnt get through the first night!

Ariel was the third contestant sent home by Will in Sunday night's episode.

