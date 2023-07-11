Vision Australia

Why is it so expensive to train a Seeing Eye Dog?

The breeding and training of Seeing Eye Dogs is highly specialised to ensure they're able to support people who are blind or have low vision to be safe and independent.

It takes around two years to train a Seeing Eye Dog, with that training delivered by Seeing Eye Dogs' expert staff. The cost to train a Seeing Eye Dog also includes all of the dog's food and medical costs.

How many dogs are trained per year vs how many people need them?

Last year, Seeing Eye Dogs matched 50 dogs with handlers from all over Australia. While there is still a waiting list for our Seeing Eye Dogs, Vision Australia is proud to have reduced this to around just seven months recently.

However as the number of people who are blind or have low vision in Australia grows in the coming years, it's vital we're able to service the needs of this growing community, that's why we are so grateful for the support of the Petbarn Foundation.

What is involved in the training process specifically from start to finish?

After they're born, Seeing Eye Dogs spend the first eight or so weeks at the Seeing Eye Dogs puppy centre, where they receive vaccinations and other neccessary medical checks.

The pups then go to the homes of volunteer puppy carers who help teach the pups basic command and socialisation skills under the guidance of the Seeing Eye Dogs puppy development team.



At around 12-15 months of age, dogs then enter formal Seeing Eye Dog training, where they learn to master the specific skills needed to be a Seeing Eye Dog.

After completing this training, the dog will then be matched with a handler and the pair will then undergo further training to fully develop their working relationship.

Seeing Eye Dogs provide an incredible service to their vision-impaired handlers - is there anything they can't do?

A Seeing Eye Dog serves as a valuable companion, enabling individuals to experience independence and enhanced mobility.

These exceptional dogs skillfully navigate through various environments, including busy streets, vehicles, public transportation, and even taxis, ensuring reliability and safety.

They also possess the ability to disregard distractions such as cats, loud noises, and tempting food.

And, they even possess an instinctual understanding of when it is necessary to ignore their handler's instructions, particularly if following such commands would potentially jeopordise their well-being.