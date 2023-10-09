"My angel mum Carmel passed last night, at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She has earnt the rest." Instagram

This comes just days before Dave told listeners on 2 Day's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, that his 83-year-old mother was in hospital and "probably won't wake up again."

"My mum is unwell and the family has gathered around her and we’re celebrating her life... she’s still with us but it won’t be long," he revealed bravely.

Fighting back tears the usually upbeat comedian said solemnly, 'It's been a tough couple of weeks."

"Carmel Hughes passed away peacefully last night. Rest in peace to a wonderful woman. Thinking of the Hughes family." Instagram

Mum Carmel was the matriarch of the Hughes family, growing up in an orphanage herself she wanted to give her kids the love she didn't get.

She is now reunited with her husband Desmond who was taken away too early in 2010 after fighting Cancer.

This sadly means that Dave and his brother Mick Hughes have lost both their parents now.

However, Des and Carmel live on in the stories they tell Hughesy's kids with his wife Holley, including Tess, Raffery, and Sadie.

The Hughes family supporting Kate Langbroek's book. Instagram

Dave is continuing to make his mother proud by judging The Masked Singer Australia, touring Australia to keep the laughter going that he got from his mum... and hosting 2Day FM alongside Ed Kavelee & Erin Molan.

Erin supported her radio co-host on Instagram, "Thinking of you all. Sending so much love. She was so immensely proud of not just your professional accomplishments… and there’ve been plenty… but the class of human being you are. The things you do for others every day. Your heart. You beautiful wife and kids. I love that line… you’ve earnt the rest… yes she has xxx"

