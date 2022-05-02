“I’ve come out the other side – and with hand on heart, particularly since having Eliza, life is pretty darn close to perfect.” Instagram

“In both circumstances, it was time to move on,” Erin now says matter-of-factly. “Sean and I are committed to co-parenting – I just have to get used to not having Eliza around every night.”

Family is everything to Erin. She credits her dad, former major-general and Liberal Senator, Jim Molan, mum Anne, and siblings Felicity, Sarah and Mick for where she is today.

“Our parents are our rocks – being defence kids, we travelled all over the world. I went to 16 different schools,” she explains.

“They kept us grounded, which is what I want for Eliza. I’m often asked what women have influenced my life and I don’t have to go far to say my mum – she’s amazing.”

Erin says daughter Eliza is “the epicentre of my universe”. Instagram

“While my life was falling apart, dad was battling prostate cancer – and yet, he was always there for us. Everything is going well with his treatment. We can’t imagine life without ‘Jimmy’, which is what Eliza calls her granddad!”

A self-confessed workaholic, Erin’s plate has never been this full – not that she’s complaining. Five days a week she’s up at 4am to host her 2DayFM breakfast show. She’s also a regular on Sky News Australia and pens a fortnightly column for The Daily Telegraph.

But of all her career achievements, it’s been her tireless work as an anti-cyber bullying advocate that Erin is most passionate about.

“I’ve been trolled online for most of my career, so when legislation was finally passed last June to name and shame these keyboard cowards, I knew I’d done something significant – at least it helps keep our children safer.”

New single mum is ready for a new chapter. Getty

When New Idea caught up with the busy mum, she admits she’s now in a happy place.

“Like a lot of women, particularly in our industry, I’ve struggled over the years with body image issues, but these days I’ve never felt fitter or healthier. I want Eliza to grow up loving what she sees in the mirror for the next 20 years, and the next 20 after that.”

Which begs one last question, has she taken a leap of faith back into the dating game?

“Let’s just say I’m taking one small step at a time,” Erin says with her cheeky smile. “I promise I’ll update everyone – the next chapter could be interesting!”

