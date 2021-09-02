Erin has announced her split from partner Sean. Instagram

Erin and homicide detective Sean were set to tie the knot but their plans to wed were put on hold when she fell pregnant.

“We had the place [booked], we were literally six weeks away and then hello positive ... I got pregnant,” she said on the Hughesy, Ed and Erin show.

“There was no way in hell that I was going to get married while pregnant. To be honest, it’s so not a priority now. We’ve got a two and half-year-old and if I were to get married then I’d probably just do it at mum and dad’s out the back.”

In 2020, Erin shut down claims that she and Sean had split to the Daily Telegraph.

“We are very happy, I don’t talk about Sean a lot because his job is quite a unique job so we’re quite private when it comes to our relationship,” she said at the time.

“But we are both very good and happy and we’re very much in love with our daughter which is the most important thing.”

Erin and Sean met at Sydney's Coogee Bay Pavilion, while Erin was out with friends for Christmas drinks.

"I thought, he's a good looking rooster," she recalled to the Australian Women's Weekly.

The next morning Erin called Sean to ask him out. Four weeks later he moved in and a year after that he proposed.

"When you know, you know," she said.

"I love that he's not in the industry, I love that he wouldn't be seen dead on a red carpet with me. It's not his world and I love that about him because it doesn't appeal to me either."