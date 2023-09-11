A match made in heaven Instagram

Fast forward to Audrey actually starting on the set of The Bachelor, Osher admitted it was love at first sight, describing seeing her for the first time as a "beautiful vision of light."

Hilariously, however, despite the seasoned television veteran being enamoured by her, Audrey was initially none the wiser.

"When I first met him at work he seemed rather aloof. But then we started chatting and we had these amazing conversations," she said in the same 2018 interview.

"There's a lot of bravado that's required in front of the camera, but he was quite shy and timid - a very self-deprecating and endearing side."

Audrey and Osher married in regional NSW New Idea

Three years on from their first date to a comedy store, Audrey and Osher became Mr and Mrs, tying the knot in an intimate country ceremony in December 2016.

And in an especially heartfelt moment from the ceremony, Osher included Audrey's then 12-year-old daughter Georgia (from a previous relationship) in the vows.

"I wrote some vows to Georgia as well as Audrey because that's the deal," he said at the time.

"I'm not entering into a relationship with one person, I'm entering into a relationship with two!"

Georgia, Osher and Audrey at the premiere of Mamma Mia! The Musical at Sydney's Capitol Theatre in 2018 Getty

Speaking with our sister publication TV Week in July 2023, the mental health advocate reflected upon how his wife and stepdaughter had "saved [his] life."

"I was considering, 10, 20 times a day, not being here anymore," he said.

"I was dealing with these horrible thoughts. It's so traumatic and distressing and awful. Eventually, you just get tired of fighting it."

But things quickly took a turn for the better when Audrey and Georgia made themselves a home in his heart.

"I started having the most wonderful time with these two people and thought, 'These two are worth sticking around for; these two are worth getting better for.' From that point, I worked so hard, and I still work hard every single day, to try to get better."

"So yeah, Audrey saved my life."

Meet baby Wolfie Instagram

In early 2019, just over two years after they wed, the lovebirds announced their family of three would be expanding to a family of four.

"We are very happy to introduce to you the newest member of our family, joining us in late August 2019," Osher captioned his announcement post, sharing a sonogram of his fast-growing bub.

"Please meet 'Chickpea', the person behind the last three months of @audreygriffen's surprise day-naps and a mysterious aversion to her favourite Ramen restaurant," he then joked.

"All four of us are over the moon and looking forward to meeting this wonderful young human."

All smiles for the camera Instagram

On August 23rd, 2019, Wolfgang (Wolfie for short) was welcomed into the word and their family was complete.

"We are in love and drowning in gratitude, oxytocin, and new baby smell," The Bachelor host captioned his announced post, revealing how in "awe" of his makeup artist wife he was.

"What I witnessed her do, the power I saw her summon from within her to bring this boy into the world was utterly astonishing. I can't think of any single thing a man does in his life that physically equates to what I saw Audrey do."

The lovebirds at the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards Getty

So how does Osher balance family life with his multitude of work commitments?

It's easy - his wife Audrey, whom he describes as a "saint."

"While my work sometimes shrinks by hours or expands by days - all at a moment's notice - Audrey is able to adapt and just get on top of whatever needs to be done to keep everything going at home. When I'm home, I try to be as engaged as I can," he told our sister publication WHO.