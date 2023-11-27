Osher Günsberg returns as host of The Bachelors. 10

With so many seasons under your belt, are you ever tempted to hang up your cupid bow and arrow any time soon?

As in give up the job that pays my mortgage and I find a lot of satisfaction from? No! My job, whether it be on what whatever show I’m making, whatever podcast I’m doing, whatever I’m writing or whenever I’m speaking to people, my one job is to make people feel less alone.

You are now married, to Audrey Griffin, but in your single days would you ever have considered going on the show yourself?

No. I already knew way too much about television when this show started. I’ve been in TV for 25 years… But, if you can make a show where Maggie Dent is the judge and it’s a bunch of dads trying to out dad each other and be the best dad they can be, then I’m in.

You could rope Hamish Blake into joining…

Oh, he would have to be the host! You can’t go up against him, he is untouchable. He works very hard at being a good dad.

Osher has helped many Bachelors and Bachelorettes on their romantic journey. 10

When it comes to raising your son Wolfie and stepdaughter Georgia, who do you look to for parenting inspiration?

Bandit Heeler (the dad on Bluey). He is truly the best man on Australian TV. I model all my behaviour on Bandit!

