Osher Günsberg has something to confess – he just loves love! Even after hosting The Bachelor Australia for so many years now – as well as the spin-offs The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise – the happily married star still gets a kick out of playing cupid for the show’s suitors, and still very much believes in the franchise, despite claims that it has run it’s course.
With three new Bachies about to embark on their quests to find The One, Osher, 49, gives us the inside scoop on what we can expect this season…
How do you feel going into the new season of The Bachelors?
Look, the fact that Australia keeps wanting this love story to come back is a beautiful thing. Not just because I get to pay my mortgage, but because we are telling a love story … yeah, there are bumps in the road along the way but the world needs love.
How does this season differ?
It’s semi-documentary… a lot of thought and a lot of work went into it the way we filmed this particular season. Previously if we went to a cafe or something we shut it down. This time we don’t, they’re in a regular restaurant having dinner. It’s beautiful and so cool.
Osher Günsberg returns as host of The Bachelors.
10
With so many seasons under your belt, are you ever tempted to hang up your cupid bow and arrow any time soon?
As in give up the job that pays my mortgage and I find a lot of satisfaction from? No! My job, whether it be on what whatever show I’m making, whatever podcast I’m doing, whatever I’m writing or whenever I’m speaking to people, my one job is to make people feel less alone.
You are now married, to Audrey Griffin, but in your single days would you ever have considered going on the show yourself?
No. I already knew way too much about television when this show started. I’ve been in TV for 25 years… But, if you can make a show where Maggie Dent is the judge and it’s a bunch of dads trying to out dad each other and be the best dad they can be, then I’m in.
You could rope Hamish Blake into joining…
Oh, he would have to be the host! You can’t go up against him, he is untouchable. He works very hard at being a good dad.
Osher has helped many Bachelors and Bachelorettes on their romantic journey.
10
When it comes to raising your son Wolfie and stepdaughter Georgia, who do you look to for parenting inspiration?
Bandit Heeler (the dad on Bluey). He is truly the best man on Australian TV. I model all my behaviour on Bandit!
The Bachelors premieres Sunday, 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.