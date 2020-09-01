Whether he's comparing Wolfie on his back to Yoda or singing a song about coconut bum cream, Osher has kept it real about parenting a newborn and even started his own podcast with Home and Away's Charlie Clausen about all things being a dad.

"Looking around, the podcasts that we found around parenting were all very mum focused which was fair enough, but there was no dad stuff," Osher told Now To Love shortly after Wolfie's birth.

"Sure, there was the 'Here's how your baby survives when you've got it by yourself'. Like come on, let's do a little bit more than that, let's do a little bit more than parenting for dummies. There was nothing about, 'OK that's great but how do I feel? I'm now terrified'. So we decided to start a podcast around that."

Osher loves being a devoted dad to Wolfie. Instagram

Osher has also confessed that "parenting is full of rewards" that go beyond the "incredible spiritual growth that kicks in" and listed some of those rewards in an adorable Instagram post.

⁠

"Nuzzles, Eskimo Kisses, bath time cuddles, Baby Carrying, Using the kids as an excuse to get out of absolutely every social commitment for about fifteen years, discovering new music on the way to weekend sports as they play the hype up tracks, going to bed before 9pm, knowing way too many Pitbull songs, doing more laundry than you thought humanly possible, and above all: LEAVING THE HOUSE IN TRACK PANTS," he wrote. ⁠

The TV personality has confessed that "parenting is full of rewards" that go beyond the "incredible spiritual growth that kicks in." Instagram

Following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the set of The Masked Singer, host Osher was forced to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine.

The timing, however, was unfortunate, as it meant that he missed Wolfie's first birthday.

"One year ago today we brought Wolfgang home," Osher captioned a black and white photo of himself and his newborn son on the milestone birthday.

"As always, the guidance of my wife @audreygriffen has allowed me to navigate this adventure as much as it has helped me figure out how to be the best man I could be for Georgia."

Osher missed Wolfie's first birthday due to being in hotel quarantine. Instagram

Despite the negative side of the situation, Osher reflected on how the pandemic has affected others since many have been separated from their loved ones.

"I’m still a work in progress, I still make heaps of mistakes, but I’m a very different person to who I was," he confessed.

"I know I’m not alone in missing my family. I know there’s a lot of people who can’t be with their loved ones right now. It sucks that’s for sure, but it is the thing that we need to do to keep everybody safe," he said.

"We will be able to deal with this, we will be able to cope. A day at a time, an hour at a time if we need to. Xx"

Osher says being a husband and dad is the most important job he has. Instagram

In an emotional chat with the Australian Women's Weekly, Osher said that his family are at the centre of his goals for 2020.

"The only idea for 2020 would be that the most important job I have, which is being a husband and father, is the one I do best," he told the publication.

"All I want to do is build a future for these kids, that's it. And for someone as selfish as me that's a big deal."