Dave Hughes reveals how he fixed his 'crackhead' smile
From a one-cent to a million-dollar smile? Maybe…
You could say his smile is one of his defining features but lovable larrikin Dave Hughes says he’s about to radically change it.
Just a few years ago the comedian revealed on his show Hughesy, We Have a Problem that growing up drinking lots of orange juice had contributed to his losing 10 teeth.
However, just days later he also shared that he’d once gone five years without brushing his teeth. And his wife, Holly (nee Ife), had said he was 'starting to look like a meth addict'.
On his show, Dave explained to his guests that to fix his gappy smile a 'bone graph' procedure might be in order, which would give his jawbone enough room for bolts to secure new teeth.
Luckily for Dave, that wasn’t needed.
'I have had one tooth put back in towards the front. I was looking too much like a crackhead, basically,' the 49-year-old comedian said. Adding “I shouldn't have as many mouth problems as I have. I've probably got enough money to have a good mouth, but your mouth problems can be diet-related.”
Dave also credited his newly-adopted vegan diet has enhanced his oral health.
'Since I became a vegan four months ago, I've stopped eating chocolate and I haven't had any mouth pain in a while, so hopefully that means my teeth will stay in my head. Touch wood,' he said.
Dave joked that the one advantage of having unsightly teeth is that he is able to encourage his children to brush theirs by saying, 'So, you want to end up like dad?'
Hughesy, We Have a Problem airs Mondays at 9pm on Channel 10