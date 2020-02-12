You could say his smile is one of his defining features but lovable larrikin Dave Hughes says he’s about to radically change it.

WATCH: Dave Hughes reveals Kate Langbroek dumped him over text

Just a few years ago the comedian revealed on his show Hughesy, We Have a Problem that growing up drinking lots of orange juice had contributed to his losing 10 teeth.

However, just days later he also shared that he’d once gone five years without brushing his teeth. And his wife, Holly (nee Ife), had said he was 'starting to look like a meth addict'.