The couple met in 2002. Getty

1. She met Dave when she was just 22

“I was 22, it was a Friday night, and I’d ended up at Cherry Bar in the city. Dave was there with his mate. The three of us walked to an ATM together and then I caught a cab home,” Holly wrote in the Herald Sun.

“It was on the Monday morning that I got my first taste of the way the next decade or so would play out. He talked on radio about our meeting, yelling at his mate for not leaving the two of us alone.

He asked me to call into their show, and I did, but I chickened out before going on air. Nevertheless, that call led to our first date that evening,” she reveals.

Dave and Holly have been married for 14 years. Instagram

2. How many kids do Holly and Dave have?

The pair share three children, Rafferty, eleven, Sadie, 9 and Tess, 7.

Holly is a journalist and often accompanies Dave on tour, where he openly discusses their family life.

3. She wrote a book about farts

The couple have co-written a kid’s book together Excuse Me, about a flatulent sheep. She has hinted that she got the inspiration from Dave who often farts loudly in the house.

“Life with a comedian gives us all licence to be just that bit more eccentric." Instagram

4. She loves to laugh

“Life with a comedian gives us all licence to be just that bit more eccentric — not that they need an excuse at the moment — and there is also a lot of laughter in our house,” admits Holly to news.com.

5. She has a great tip for getting kids to clean up

“They have a rumpus room, which they call the toy room, but the toys still seem to end up all over the house,” she says.

“We actually play a game called ‘evacuate the toy room’ where some terrible calamity befalls ‘Toy Land’ and then every toy needs to pack up and move to a camp in the lounge room. It’s not a neat game, but it does keep them occupied for a long time.”

6. She doesn’t mind chaos

“I’m not a particularly neat person, or particularly driven, so the chaos is fine,” she says of her family life as a stay at home mum. “I’m quite happy to roll with the mess,” Holly admits.