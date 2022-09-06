Beau's daughter is "more of a Masked Singer girl". Instagram

Despite many wishing they could be in the former footy player’s shoes when it comes to travelling the world for a career, Beau insists there’s no better feeling than coming home to his wife, Kara, and kids Remi and Jesse after an exhausting season of racing around the globe.

“When I get home the kids are allowed to stay up til 11 pm and obviously the first thing I do is embrace them and then we spend the next couple of hours unpacking little gifts I get for them from each country,” he revealed.

“They're excited to have me back and it’s an amazing feeling to be home, but yeah, but I don't really tell too many stories, because my wife doesn't really care about my stories!” he laughs.

“She doesn't want to hear about it, she prefers to watch everything so it’s nice we get to relive it together.”

Asked what his favourite part of hosting The Amazing Race is, Beau revealed that it’s the opportunity to experience a myriad of cultures and show Aussies that there’s an abundance of beauty across the pond.

“Seeing the people and what the cultures represent and seeing our contestants immersed in that, it’s just great," he mused.

“Our contestants Cathy and Chase, the lawyer cousins, they can speak six languages which obviously is an advantage, but then again, they haven't been to many of the countries that were visited. Then there's Paco and Mori, they didn't know about Morocco. People are unsettled, but that's all part of the show."

“You have to really be able to adapt and you don't really have time to worry about your preconceived ideas of what you think the country is like, because we've got a race on our hands.”

This year's crop of contestants will again race around the globe for the ultimate prize. Network 10

After being forced to remain in the confines of Australia last season due to the pandemic, The Amazing Race Australia 2022 has returned with a bang as we witness 20 teams of two race across six separate continents including Australia, Africa, Europe, Asia, South America and North America.

The winner will take home $250,000 which is the biggest prize in The Amazing Race Australia history and also two brand new cars, an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.

The Amazing Race Australia continues Monday at 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play.

